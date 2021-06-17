Here are some conditions to follow before purchasing fireworks over the internet

Vincent Saglimbeni by Vincent Saglimbeni

OLYMPIA, Wash.— As the Fourth of July approaches, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) wants to bring awareness to the Washington public about information on internet firework sales.

Per the SFMO, the presale of fireworks is available under the following conditions:

Presale fireworks can only be delivered to customers at licensed or permitted stands during certain authorized time periods. Presale fireworks can be legally purchased in Washington, and the sale, possession and removal are allowed by the authority of the store where the fireworks were purchased. Advertisements of firework sales must contain a license number and expiration date. Proof of the purchase of fireworks must be through a licensed fireworks retailer in Washington.

Fireworks are not allowed to be purchased and sent to private locations or other locations that are not licensed or permitted firework stands.

