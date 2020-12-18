Her Recession: Women experiencing more stress from COVID pandemic than men

Women are more likely than men to be stressed and have negative mental health impacts because of COVID-19, according to a study released this week.

The Kaiser Family Foundation found half of adults say worry or stress has had a negative impact on their mental health; women are more likely (57%) than men (44%) to report that negative impact.

It’s just one more data point that shows women are disproportionately affected by the pandemic, specifically when it comes to mental health and economic impact. More women than men have either lost their jobs or cut back on hours since the pandemic began.

RELATED STORIES: 4 News Now focuses reporting efforts on women impacted by COVID and solutions to help

KFF also found that Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely than white Americans to feel that impact.

The same poll also showed half of all adults still believe the worst is yet to come, even as vaccines begin to arrive across the country; 68% of those polled say they believe someone in their family will get sick from COVID-19, which is the highest its been since KFF began tracking this information in February.

Seventy three percent of those polled said they now wear a mask every time they leave the house; that’s up 21% since May.

You can read the full study at this link.

PAST COVERAGE: Mental health concerns grow as pandemic grinds on