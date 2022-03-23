Henry William Frank

Henry William Frank, 79, of Kellogg, ID, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on March 21, 2022. Henry was born on November 10, 1942 in San Jose, CA, a son of the late Joseph Frank and Lois Calk Frank.

After graduating high school from Kellogg High School, Class of 1961. Henry enlisted in the US Navy in 1962 where he put the USS Cochrane into commission. He was honorably discharged in 1966. He married Linda Kay Young in April of 1967 in Kellogg, ID. To this union came two sons, Jeff and Mike.

Henry ran the Shell service station for many years and also worked for the Ross Oil Company. He worked in the Bunker Hill mine as well as drove a school bus for over 40 years. He was a member of the Kellogg Elks since 1965 and a member of the VFW since 1972. He was also a 35-plus year volunteer for the Shoshone County Fire District #2.

Henry enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish. He loved to watch sports on TV including football, baseball, basketball, and auto racing. Henry also was known to scratch a few lottery tickets too.

In addition to his parents, Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Linda, who passed away in 2015.

Survivors include two sons, Jeff (Jessica) Frank of Smelterville, ID, and Mike (Misty) Frank of Kellogg, ID; 5 grandchildren, Nicole (Raiden), Andrew (Emily), Alexandria, Brittaney (Eriq), and Kameron; 5 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Aydin, Lukas, Ray, and Levi; and a brother, Donald Frank of Coeur d’Alene, ID.

A celebration of Henry’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Shoshone Funeral Services in Kellogg, ID with graveside services with military honors to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Kellogg. A potluck reception will be held at the Kellogg Elks, all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, Henry’s family suggests that donations may be made in his name to the Kellogg Elks, 202 ½ McKinley Ave., Kellogg, ID 83837 or to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815.

Memories of Henry and messages of condolence may be sent to his family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Frank family with arrangements.

