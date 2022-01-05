Hencz leading the way for the Ferris Saxons

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Ferris Saxons girls basketball team is focused on making it to state this year, and Senior Elliot Hencz is leading the way both on the court, and in the classroom. The success Hencz has achieved as a true student-athlete makes her the focus of this week’s Shining Star.

Hencz has committed to play basketball at Carroll College next year but wants to cement her legacy at Ferris on her way out the door.

