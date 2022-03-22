Help the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department name its new water rescue training dummies

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department wants you to help it name some of its newest team members.

Fire Rescue crews just got their two new water rescue training dummies and they need to be named. One of the dummies is child-sized and the other is adult-sized.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department posted pictures of the new dummies to its Facebook page and asked for help picking out names.

You can find the post here and leave your ideas.

