Help decide where a new water tank on Spokane’s South Hill will be built

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wants your input on where a new 2 million gallon water tank will be built on Spokane’s South Hill.

The water tank will ensure the area has adequate water during a fire emergency, especially during the summer months.

The potential sites for the facility have been narrowed to 31st and Napa, 37th and Stone and Hamblen Elementary School. The City’s water system has 23 pressure zones to ensure water reaches every customer. This tank would be located in what’s called the “high system pressure zone,” which serves all homes on the South Hill south of about 14th Avenue.

The tank site needs to be about two acres, close to existing water lines and near the center of the pressure zone.

Residents are asked to give their input through an online survey. The survey will be open through July 2.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.