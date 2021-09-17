Help clean-up the Spokane River this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.– You can head outside this weekend and help clean up the community.

Volunteers are needed Saturday to clean up around the Spokane River. You can grab your group of friends or go at it alone to take care of a section.

The clean-up will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and you can lend a hand anytime between then. Pick-up has to be at the cones by 2 p.m. though so the city can grab it.

You will need to bring your own trash bags and gloves this year. The other thing different about this year’s clean-up is there will be no formal meetup beforehand that morning to go over things.

You can find more information online.

