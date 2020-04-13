Help Children’s Miracle Network hospitals by donating supplies at your local Staples store

Staples US has teamed up with Children’s Miracle Network hospitals to collect personal protective care equipment.

CMN Hospitals is committed to ensuring 170 children’s hospitals, including Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, have the resources they need to care for the most vulnerable kids.

Donations of new, unused, unopened personal protective equipment can be dropped off at participating Staples stores, including several across the Inland Northwest. Some of the needed items include N95 respirator face masks, disposable face masks, face-shields, eye protective wear, and isolation or surgical gowns.

Once the items have be dropped off at stores, they will be shipped to the local CMN hospitals to help caregivers.

“We are grateful for Staples help to ensure local children’s hospitals have the resources they need. Kids can’t wait to get treatment. When you donate personal protection equipment or funds through our partnership with Staples, CMN Hospitals are able to keep caregivers and kids safe during this crisis,” says Teri Nestel, Interim President & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Participating Staples locations include:

9960 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218

13804 East Indiana Avenue, Spokane Valley , WA 99216

2624 North Division Rd., Spokane , WA 99207

815 North Stratford Road, Suite B, Moses Lake , WA 98837

206 Ironwood Dr., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814

2254 West Pullman Road, Moscow , ID 83843

2320 Thain Grade, Lewiston , ID 83501

260 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay , ID 83852

Click here for more information on locations.

