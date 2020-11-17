Help 4 News Now and the KXLY Radio team raise money for the Salvation Army of Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — KXLY needs your help raising money for the Salvation Army of Spokane.

The 4 News Now team is working with our KXLY radio partners to raise money through the Corporate Kettle Kick-Off.

We are unable to put out a red kettle due to current COVID restrictions, but donating could not be easier. All you have to do is click this link to make a donation.

All of the money raised helps families right here in Spokane. Proceeds go toward foster care programs, summer camp for children in low-income families, food boxes, new school clothes and backpacks, as well as safe shelter for homeless families.

To learn more, visit the Spokane Salvation Army’s website here.

