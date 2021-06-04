Hello Sugar celebrates third birthday, National Donut Day this week

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Hello Sugar is just one of many places you can go to today for National Donut Day.

But this week is also the local business’ third birthday! So they’re celebrating in a big way.

In a post on Facebook, the donut shop announced a giveaway — three people will get 30 dozen donuts!

You can also buy donuts from their special birthday menu this week.

There are flavors like Pick-Me-Up Pink Starburst, Double Fudge Brownie, Rice Krispie Treat and Birthday Cake.

The Liberty Lake location has also been testing out a savory menu which you can try Fridays from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

It’s #NationalDonutDay! 🍩 We’re celebrating live at Hello Sugar in Liberty Lake this morning. This week is also the local business’ 3rd birthday! 🎉 So there’s a lot to talk about and show you here on #GMNW! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/863J7J2Y7r — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 4, 2021

Hello Sugar has three locations in Kendall Yards, Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake.

Each one is open from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information on all things Hello Sugar, see their website.

