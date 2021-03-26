Hello Sugar announces new candy line

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inland Northwest donut shop Hello Sugar has announced their own candy line!

The local shop is renown for its colorful, decorated donuts, but they now say they’re your one-stop shop for all kinds of sweets. Currently, they have unveiled flavored gummy bears and even chocolate-covered gummy bears.

Additionally, they have included their signature “Hello _____” on the candy jar lids for extra personalization.

