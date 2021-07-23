Helen Yvonne Darst (90) resident of Coeur d’ Alene, ID passed away on July 15, 2021. She was born to Otis and Marian Maloy on May 22, 1931, in St. Maries, ID.

Helen grew up in St. Maries and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1949. She married her high school sweetheart Martel Darst on October 18, 1950. They made their home in St. Maries, and started a family having 4 children. Helen stayed home to take care of her children. She went to work for JC Penney at the St. Maries store.

She was continually active at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with her husband Martel. They would clean the church on a regular basis, and she set up and cooked several funeral meals. When the couple retired, they enjoyed many trips to Puerto Vallarta. The trips first started out at 2 weeks at a time and ended up being 6 week trips; they loved it there.

In 1996 Martel died, and Helen stayed in St. Maries 1 more year before moving to Hayden, ID. While in Hayden, Helen spent 10 years volunteering at Kootenai Medical Center, and 20 years volunteering for the Hospice thrift store. She loved staying busy, and worked well into her late 80’s. She also spent time volunteering for the Coeur d’ Alene Chamber of Commerce and was highly active in the Lutheran Church of the Master and the Peace Lutheran Church; churches that she attended until she was unable to.

Helen also spent time with the Rambling Rovers which was a senior travel group. She enjoyed church, traveling, volunteering, cooking, hosting holiday dinners, and reading. Staying busy is what helped her stay young, and she always had a clean and tidy house and yard.

Helen is survived by her children Sherry (Kelly) Grof of Dalton Gardens, ID, Tom (Lisa) Darst of Kingston, ID, and her brother Otis Maloy. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Martel Darst, son Steve Darst, and daughter Ann Marie Darst.

A memorial service will be Tuesday July 27, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in St. Maries. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church. Memorial donations in Helen’s honor can be made to Hospice of North Idaho or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Please visit her online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com