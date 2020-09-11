Helen Eugenie Bean, age 82, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Helen was born on March 5, 1938 in Moscow, Idaho to Kyle Emmett Laughlin and Marguerite Mae (Ward) Laughlin. She grew up in Moscow and had such a wonderful childhood there that after she graduated from Moscow High School in 1956, she chose to stay in her hometown and attend the University of Idaho. Helen was a natural athlete, playing both volleyball and diving. She graduated from University of Idaho in 1961.

Helen taught high school physical education for a few years on the Washington coast. It was there that she met fellow University of Idaho graduate, Clarence (Clancy) Derald Bean. They were married on September 8, 1962.

Helen spent the next couple of decades being a wife & mother and playing lots of GOLF! She and Clancy loved most outdoor activities (swimming, boating, water-skiing) but their true shared passion was golf. They eventually moved out to Nine Mile Falls to a home right on Sundance Golf Course where they played at least every Sunday for roughly 35 years. Helen won a number of Spokane amateur women’s titles and had at least two confirmed hole-in-ones. She and Clancy met many lifelong friends playing golf. They loved to travel throughout the US & Canada in pursuit of playing as many courses as they could.

In late 2016, Helen and Clancy moved into Pine Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Facility where they were able to continue to share their journey together. Thank you to the staff for taking good care of her…and for letting her have her nightly “medicine” – scotch!

Helen was preceded in death by her twin brother John Laughlin; and sister Kay Driscoll. She is survived by one son – Michael (Stefani) Bean; one daughter – Kate Lamberson; and five grandchildren – Krista, Jorden, Baelei, Madison & Riley.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home. Please review the service details below.

