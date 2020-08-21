Helen Elizabeth Howell

Helen Elizabeth Howell, 92

Helen Elizabeth Howell, 92, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away of natural causes on August 17, 2020 at the Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg. She was born April 27, 1928 in Bluejacket, Oklahoma; Helen was the daughter of Bryan and Frances (Moss) Wynne.

Helen married James “Fred” Howell on May 3, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri and together they had four children Glenda, Bryan, Kathy and Becky. In 1959, the family moved to Idaho from Oklahoma.

Helen was a beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother; in addition to raising her children, Helen took on the role of mother to four of her grandchildren after the death of her daughter Becky.

Above all, Helen loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and being a Grandmother, she also enjoyed cooking, watching game shows and playing bingo.

Helen is survived by two daughters Glenda Chapman of Lewiston, Idaho, Kathy Howell of Osburn; six grandchildren Teri Heasley, Judy (Dean) Martin, Connie Lyon and Vern Cartwright, Danny Chapman, Stacy (Doug) Beard, Jeffery Peterson and Heather Evans; eight great-grandchildren Amber Heasley, Matthew Hettwer, Brooke Gunst, Tyler Beard, Hannah Hettwer, Bryan Cartwright, Cole Heasley and Brady Peterson; one great-great grandson Ronan and one great-great grandchild due in February. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, one son Bryan Howell, one daughter Becky Lyon, her husband Fred, one grandson Ronnie Lyon, two brothers and two sisters.

Private Family services will be held at a later date.

Helen was very loved and will be greatly missed by her family.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 884, Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your memories of Helen and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.co