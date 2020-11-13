Heavy, wet snow on the way for a tough Friday morning commute -Kris

Set your alarm a few minutes early for tomorrow morning, because it’s going to be a snowy Friday morning commute for most of the Inland Northwest. The snow will get started shortly after midnight, and it will become heavy between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Temperatures will increase through the morning, and therefore, a rain/snow mix is expected early in the day. That will make the snowfall totals a little tough to pin down right in Spokane. It will also mean improving roads in the valleys. The snow in the mountains will be especially heavy, and travel over the passes is a bad idea through Saturday. There are a number of Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for this storm.

Saturday will be a breezy day, but most of the snow will be confined to the mountains. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures up in the lower 40s. That should melt some snow! The next system moves in for late Sunday into Monday. That storm is expected to bring a rain/snow mix for the lower elevations and mountain snow. Drier weather and a warming trend is on the way starting Tuesday. It looks like we might even get back in the 50s next week.