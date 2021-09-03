Heavy traffic expected along Washington’s major interstates this Labor Day weekend

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Be prepared for traffic if you are traveling this Labor Day Weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is projecting stop and go traffic along the state’s busiest interstates. Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day.

For people traveling on I-90, traffic is expected to be the worst between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Good morning! #LaborDayWeekend is kicking off. I'm sticking close to home but if you are traveling, be:

▪️ Safe

▪️ Patient

▪️ Prepared for slow-going

Here's a look at what we expect on our busiest routes today. Happy Friday friends! pic.twitter.com/dUKxHPaHiq — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) September 3, 2021

People in western Washington can expect heavy traffic on both north- and south-bound I-5 for much of Friday.

US-2 across Stevens Pass will likely see high congestion from noon to 4 p.m., with moderate traffic after that.

WSDOT wants to remind drivers to be safe, patient and prepared for slow-going traffic.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.