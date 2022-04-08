Heavy snow, wind to make for tricky travel on local mountain passes

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. – It may be spring, but winter weather hasn’t quite seen itself out the door yet.

Travel will be tricky across Washington passes as people make their way back to Eastern Washington after spring break.

Quite a bit of snow is expected to fall in the Cascades this weekend. Up to a foot is possible with the heaviest snowfall expected between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Heavy Snow at times will make travel difficult over the Cascades starting Friday night and continuing through early Sunday. @wsdot_passes provides the latest and greatest updates. #wawx pic.twitter.com/aAIGQQ7NWo — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 7, 2022

The National Weather Service in Spokane says the valleys should also see some snow this weekend, but accumulations are not expected at this time.

The Cascades are also expected to be windy. NWS Spokane says winds with gusts ranging from 20 to more than 35 mph are also expected in the western Columbia Basin.

If you must drive on local mountain passes this weekend, check conditions before you leave.

Click here to get the latest information from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

READ: Winds this afternoon and then a colder weekend – Mark

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.