Be careful! Heavy rain and high winds today – Mark

Your 4 Things for Tuesday, Oct 13th:

The afternoon goes from wet to WINDY!

You can expect morning rain and then high winds this afternoon.

The rain will be heavy at times this morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect starting at 2pm until 11pm. The winds will calm a bit tonight, and then mostly sunny for Wednesday. It will also be breezy. The rest of the week has cold nights and cool days.