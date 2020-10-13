Be careful! Heavy rain and high winds today – Mark
Your 4 Things for Tuesday, Oct 13th:
The afternoon goes from wet to WINDY!
You can expect morning rain and then high winds this afternoon.
The rain will be heavy at times this morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect starting at 2pm until 11pm. The winds will calm a bit tonight, and then mostly sunny for Wednesday. It will also be breezy. The rest of the week has cold nights and cool days.
