Police arrest two people involved in altercation at Perrine Court Apartments in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people involved in an altercation at the Perrine Court Apartments have been arrested.

The apartment complex is located near Perrine and Mansfield just west of Pines in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital with a head injury. Police said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

