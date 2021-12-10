SCSO: Deputy kills driver during shootout on E Bigelow Gulch near Orchard Prairie

by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy killed a driver during a shootout Friday morning.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a stolen car at 3 a.m. near Euclid and Cuba.

SCSCO said the driver of the stolen car sped off on Wellesley, but because of “legislative reasons,” deputies did not pursue. The driver later crashed on E Bigelow Gulch Rd.

He then left the car and hid outside a home where the sheriff’s office said he started shooting at deputies. A Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire and killed the man.

A woman who was also in the car at the time is being interviewed.

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team, Spokane Police Department and Washington State Patrol are now investigating.

UPDATE: Significant update from E Bigelow Gulch Rd. Just learned this was a SCSO deputy involved shooting. The driver of a stolen vehicle is dead. Full details >> https://t.co/TKWAU9Qpbv @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/KDuiuGZiU4 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 10, 2021

The sheriff’s office said the man had an warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Editor’s note: While the undersheriff initially reported to 4 News Now that it was the driver who shot first, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office now says it is not clear who fired the first shot. The sheriff’s office could only confirm that there was an “exchange of gunfire.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.