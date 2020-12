Heavy police presence reported near South Maple St. and West 2nd Ave.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have blocked off several roads near South Maple St. and West 2nd Ave.

According to SPD, residents are urged to avoid streets west of Maple St.

Police say a K9 is out tracking the area.

#BREAKING: Spokane Police have several roads blocked off right now near Second and Maple. An officer told me people need to avoid anything west of Maple. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/YUhcpypfBX — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) December 14, 2020

