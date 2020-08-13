25-year-old man stabbed, killed in N. Spokane, suspect in custody

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 25-year-old man was stabbed and killed in North Spokane early Thursday morning.

Spokane Police said the stabbing happened around 5:50 a.m. and the male suspect was taken into custody shortly before 7:30 a.m. thanks to a citizen tip. He was arrested 10 blocks away from the scene.

UPDATE: Spokane Police say a 25 year old male was stabbed and died at this residence on the 900 block of E Princeton. The suspect is also a male and has been taken into custody. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/8L4aSV6Z10 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 13, 2020

Officers were first dispatched to the area of N. Morton St. and E. Wabash Ave, near Rogers High School.

It was there that 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards could hear officers say “give up” and “a K-9 that will bite” through their speaker system.

Soon thereafter, officers took off and moved down the street to the area of N. Nevada St and E. Princeton Ave. Police said the man was stabbed at a home in that area and, though medics tried to treat him, he died at the hospital.

According to police, a woman was also at the home but she was not injured. Everyone involved had “a connection to the house” but police are not sure if they all lived there.

Major Crimes detectives have taken over the investigation. They will be on scene for several hours.

