Heavy police presence reported near Northern Quest

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Kalispell Tribal Police are responding to an incident near Northern Quest Resort and Casino. Police have not said what led up to the heavy presence.

A portion of the parking lot is blocked off with police tape.

4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.