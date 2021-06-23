One killed, one injured in shooting on lower South Hill, shooter at large

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and another injured in an early morning shooting on the lower South Hill. The shooter remains at large.

Spokane Police responded to the area of 7th Ave and Ash around 4 a.m. after someone called saying they had been shot. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted to treat them, but one man died. The other person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

7th Ave remains closed between Ash and Elm as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.