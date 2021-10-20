Man shot, killed in West Central Spokane, police searching for shooter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Central Spokane.
According to SPD, officers arrived on scene around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to find a man who had been shot on Boone Ave near the STA bus barn.
Police are searching for the shooter.
The area of Boone between N Adams St and N Walnut is blocked as police investigate.
4 News Now is on scene working to learn more. This story will be updated.
