Man shot, killed in West Central Spokane, police searching for shooter

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Central Spokane.

According to SPD, officers arrived on scene around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to find a man who had been shot on Boone Ave near the STA bus barn.

Police are searching for the shooter.

Here’s what we know: Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:15am. Found a man shot in the road and tried saving him, he died from his injuries. The shooter has not been found. SPD has the area of Boone between N Adams St and N Walnut St blocked off. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/GBKlHyuaCA — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 20, 2021

The area of Boone between N Adams St and N Walnut is blocked as police investigate.

#BREAKING: Police and other emergency crews are blocking a portion of Boone near the STA bus barn. @DstnyRichardsTV is on her way to learn more. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/4Um08gSfK7 — Olivia Roberts (@OliviaKXLY) October 20, 2021

