Heavy mountain snow and a wet, windy start to the weekend – Kris

If you decided to stay in this evening, you made a good decision! Snow is already falling around the region and it is only going to intensify tonight as a big winter storm is approaching. Where you live will determine how it is going to impact you. Right in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, expect some sloppy, wet snow this evening. It might add up to about 1 – 2″, but then it will turn to a rain/snow mix or rain. Heavy snow will continue in the mountains of North Idaho, Northeast Washington and the Washington Cascades through Sunday morning, and there are several WINTER STORM WARNINGS in effect. Meanwhile, snow isn’t the only issue tonight and Saturday. There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect for most of Eastern Washington and the Coeur d’Alene area for the potential of damaging winds.

On Sunday, temperatures will be a little cooler, winds will be a lighter, and most of the precipitation will be confined to the mountains. This will give you a chance to get up and enjoy the snow, if that is your scene. Meanwhile, there’s more rain and snow on the way for the beginning of next work week. A cooling trend next week will drop temperatures below average heading into next weekend.