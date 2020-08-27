Man shot near Howard and Brooks in Medical Lake

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A man was shot early Thursday morning near N. Howard St and W. Brooks Rd in Medical Lake.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said another man fired the shot and called it in around 3:45 a.m. He is being questioned, as is a woman, but no arrests have been made.

From what I can see, there are evidence markers on the ground. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/S32G3q2hAR — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 27, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office said all people involved were minor acquaintances, but they still do not know what happened since those involved have provided conflicting stories.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injures.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public.