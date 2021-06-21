Heatwave to hit our area all week long – Mark

It’s hot.

Plain and simple. And, it’s sticking around for the rest of the week.

We’ll hit 91 today, which will be low in comparison to the triple digit temperatures that are ahead.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

90s are in the forecast every day this week

We’ll have mostly sunny skies

Some breezy coniditons are expected

100+ for the weekend

We are well above average for this time of year. We’re normally sitting in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow is even hotter.

We’ll be sunny and warmwith overnight lows in the 60s. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s all week with breezy conditions at times.

Make sure to hydrate and avoid caffeine if you can. Keep pets at home and make sure they hate lots of water.

