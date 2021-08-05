Heat, haze and thunderstorms possible today – Mark

Here’s your forecast for the rest of the day, with afternoon and evening showers or thunder showers.

Your 4 Things to Know: From the looks of it, this will be the last hot day of the week. Of course, that’s all relative, but we’ll be well out of the 90s until at least late next week. We’re tracking what could shape up to be thunderstorms this evening, as well as a Red Flag Warning that expires tonight—both of these go hand in hand. If we do get thunderstorms, that could complicate firefighting efforts AND our air quality. Otherwise, temperatures look to cool way down into the weekend.

Red Flag Warning expires tonight, and as you can see, it covers a big chunk of Eastern Washington and Idaho.

If the daily highs have been wearing you down, we promise this is the last time you’ll see them this high for at least a week! After today, it will cool down into Friday.

A low off the coast is working inland with gusty winds and possible thunder-showers this afternoon. Friday, we’ll have gusty winds and cooler temperatures which will carry into the weekend. High pressure and warmer air will be the name of the game next week.