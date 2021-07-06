Heat, dry weather and more heat – Mark

Another hot, dry day is on the way.

Temperatures will reach up into the high 90s this afternoon and 90s stick around into the evenings.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

Very hot temperatures

Thunderstorms could be on the way tomorrow

We’ll have a bit of relief with cooler weather on Thursday

Another hot weekend is in store

Here are today’s highs – mostly high 90s with some triple digits in central Washington.

Temperatures dip down a bit for Wednesday, with low to mid 90s.

Clouds and isolated showers are expected Wednesday with a chance of lightning. It will be cooler Thursday and Friday with lower 90s with 100 on Saturday.