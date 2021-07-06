Heat, dry weather and more heat – Mark
Another hot, dry day is on the way.
Temperatures will reach up into the high 90s this afternoon and 90s stick around into the evenings.
Here are your 4 Things to Know today:
- Very hot temperatures
- Thunderstorms could be on the way tomorrow
- We’ll have a bit of relief with cooler weather on Thursday
- Another hot weekend is in store
Here are today’s highs – mostly high 90s with some triple digits in central Washington.
Temperatures dip down a bit for Wednesday, with low to mid 90s.
Clouds and isolated showers are expected Wednesday with a chance of lightning. It will be cooler Thursday and Friday with lower 90s with 100 on Saturday.
