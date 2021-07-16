Heat damage prompts Gov. Inslee to declare state of emergency in several Washington counties

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in 19 counties because of extensive heat damage to Washington’s infrastructure.

The declaration allows state agencies and departments to “utilize state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the incident.”

Roads around the Northwest have buckled in response to extreme heat. The Washington State Department of Transportation has identified roads all across the state affected by the heat.

The state of emergency declaration applies to the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Clark, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Grant, King, Kittitas, Okanagan, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Whatcom, Whitman and Yakima.

On Friday, Inslee issued another proclamation that amends the Wildfire/Burn Ban proclamation to now also suspend the statutory truck driver hour limitations. This is needed to address the interruption in fuel distribution to firefighters. It will also allow the National and State Guard to assist firefighters.

