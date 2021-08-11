Heat and haze lingering for the next few days – Mark

Another hot day is on tap as our Excessive Heat Warning remains in place.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the next few days

Triple digit temperatures are on the way Friday and Saturday

With this, comes some haze

Relief is on the way, though! A big cool down comes next week

Here’s a look at the rest of your day – we stay in the 90s until later this evening.

We’re seeing hot temperatures statewide, with 104 in the Tri Cities and even 105 in Lewiston.

Our Excessive Heat Warning sticks with us through Saturday. High pressure and heat are with us for several days with highs in the upper 90s. A front moves in Sunday with breezy and cooler conditions.