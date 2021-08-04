More smoke and heat for Wednesday but a break is days away – Mark

Here is a look at the 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, August 4:

It will be hot and hazy all day. Temperatures will reach 95 degrees by dinnertime.

The Heat Advisory is in effect through tonight.

Smoke and haze will persist across the state.

Temperatures will be above average for two more days.

We hold on to the heat and haze with mid 90s today and Thursday. Temperatures are cooling Friday, bringing better air quality this weekend. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees through Monday.

