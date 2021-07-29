Heat Advisory through Saturday – Mark

The heat is back and here to stay. It’s going to be sunny and hot the rest of your day.

Your 4 Things to Know: We’re under a Heat Advisory through Saturday, and the high 90s we’ll be experiencing today will only get hotter on Friday and Saturday. That will make Sunday feel that much better when we finally get some showers, dropping temperatures early next week into the 80s!

Here’s the Heat Advisory, which affects all of Eastern Washington and North Idaho today through Saturday.

Today’s highs are hot, no surprise there…

… and they’re only getting hotter tomorrow.

High pressure and heat is building in with near-record highs Friday and Saturday. Heat Advisory runs from today until Saturday night. Temperatures will be cooler—and possibly come with showers—on Sunday.