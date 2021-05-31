Heat advisory issued for Central, Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — A heat advisory has been issued for Eastern and Central Washington.
On Monday afternoon, National Weather Service announced the advisory has been extended to cover most of Central Washington, from Wenatchee to just outside Spokane County, and from Tri-Cities up through Oroville.
NWS says temperatures will be well into the 90s and low 100s.
To stay safe in this heat, NWS says to follow the following steps:
- Drink extra water
- Dress for heat
- Reduce time in the sun between 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Help elderly, children and pets stay cool
- Close blinds during the day, open windows at night
- Practice water safety
The heat advisory is set to expire Thursday night.
