Heat advisory issued for Central, Eastern Washington

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A heat advisory has been issued for Eastern and Central Washington.

On Monday afternoon, National Weather Service announced the advisory has been extended to cover most of Central Washington, from Wenatchee to just outside Spokane County, and from Tri-Cities up through Oroville.

NWS says temperatures will be well into the 90s and low 100s.

To stay safe in this heat, NWS says to follow the following steps:

Drink extra water

Dress for heat

Reduce time in the sun between 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Help elderly, children and pets stay cool

Close blinds during the day, open windows at night

Practice water safety

The heat advisory is set to expire Thursday night.

If you haven't heard: hot weather is coming, especially Tuesday to Thursday. We have expanded and extended the heat advisory for part of the Inland Northwest.🌶️ For details for your locations head to https://t.co/JHuOhcf3ru and enter your city and state.#wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/d0xczej5kf — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) May 31, 2021

