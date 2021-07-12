Heat Advisory in place through Wednesday, be careful! – Mark

The rest of your HOT day, peaking at 97 degrees.

Your 4 Things to Know: Speaking of heat, there is a Heat Advisory in effect through Wednesday, expiring at 8 p.m. that day. Otherwise, we’ll likely have a hazy Tuesday thanks to area wildfire smoke, but it looks like we’ll have a break from heat and smoke on Friday and Saturday.

The Heat Advisory is in effect across all of Eastern Washington and parts of Idaho including Coeur d’Alene, Moscow and Lewiston.

Today’s heat looks like much of the same thing we’ve seen the last few weeks.

On Tuesday, those temps will be creeping up higher still.

It’s going to be sunny and hot today through Wednesday. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday, we’ll be stuck in more wildfire smoke, followed by a cooldown heading into the weekend. Thursday will be 90 degrees and then (finally!) dropping to the mid-80s Friday and Saturday.