HEAT ADVISORY; hot and smoky through Wednesday, but expect big changes by the weekend

This wildfire smoke is bummer. The Air Quality Index has been in the “Unhealthy” range all day, and we likely will not see much improvement until late this week. In the meantime, it is going to get hotter. Expect highs on Tuesday in the mid 90s. A “HEAT ADVISORY” will take effect tomorrow and continue through Wednesday.

The warming trend will peak on Wednesday with highs close to 100°. Then, we start to see some changes. A cold front will move through the Inland Northwest on Thursday bringing a chance of showers and embedded thunderstorms and slightly cooler weather. A more dramatic drop in temperatures is in the forecast on Friday and Saturday with at least a slight chance of showers each day. This should bring some improvement to our air quality through the weekend.