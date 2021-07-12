Heat Advisory goes into effect Monday afternoon through Wednesday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s going to be another sweltering week across the region with temperatures reaching the triple digits.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening. We could also see a few isolated thunderstorms near Omak and Colville heading into the evening hours.

A cold front Wednesday night will cool us down into the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday. It will be short-lived, with temperatures jumping back up into the 90s by next weekend.