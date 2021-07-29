HEAT ADVISORY: for the first time in a month, we’re headed back into the triple digits – Kris

It’s been a hot July across the Inland Northwest, but believe it or not, we haven’t reached 100° in Spokane this month. Our four-day stretch of record-shattering triple-digit heat was back at the end of June! Exactly one month later, we will be back at it. A HEAT ADVISORY will take effect Thursday afternoon and continue through Saturday. Expect hazy sunshine tomorrow, with highs reaching into the mid 90s. The temperatures will climb even higher for Friday, hitting the 100° mark. The heat wave peaks on Saturday before we start to see some changes.

Late Saturday, expect increasing clouds and even a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool closer to average by Sunday. We will be back in the 80s by the start of next workweek.