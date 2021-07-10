HEAT ADVISORY for Saturday as dangerous heat returns to the Inland Northwest – Kris

The word “hot” has taken on a whole new meaning in the Inland Northwest during this scorching summer. It is going to be a “hot” weekend, but it will not be as hot as our record shattering heat wave in June. Expect high temperatures on Saturday in the upper 90s to right around 100°. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for Saturday.

In addition to the hot weather, expect a little smoke. The Lewiston area has already seen air quality slip in to the “unhealthy” range with smoke filtering in from the Asotin County Complex fire. That smoke is expected to make its way north into Spokane and Coeur d’Alene overnight. If you wake up with smoky skies at your house, it should improve late in the day as the winds pick up a bit.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, but highs will still top out in the mid 90s. That’s more than ten degrees above average.

The hot weather will continue through at least the middle off next week. Winds will pick up on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, which will put fire fighters on heightened alert. We will also have a brief dip into the 80s on Thursday! It won’t last long.