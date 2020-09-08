‘Heartbreaking and unimaginable’; McMorris Rodgers responds to WA wildfires

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a statement on the wildfires devastating the Inland Northwest.

“The destruction in Malden, Pine City, Colfax, and other towns in Eastern Washington is heartbreaking and unimaginable,” said McMorris Rodgers. “My prayers for safety go out to all of the families impacted. I will be working with and supporting state and local officials and doing everything I can on the federal level to ensure our communities have the resources they need to rebuild. My team and I are continuing to monitor the ongoing fires and will support fire responders in containing these fires however possible.”

Wildfires swept across Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Labor Day, burning tens of thousands of acres, forcing families to evacuate their homes, destroying houses and cars and buildings, forcing school districts to cancel classes and even leveling an entire town.

