Heartbreak: WSU women’s upset bid over No. 7 Oregon comes up just short

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougar women had upset on the mind, but fell just short as the No. 7 Oregon Ducks hit two big threes in the final minute to survive in Pullman 69-65.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the way for the Cougs with 20 points including 4 three-pointers.

The loss is the first of the season for the Cougars who are 3-1, they will turn around to play again tomorrow at home against Eastern Washington at noon.

