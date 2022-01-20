Healthcare worker-patient ratio the focus of Rep. Riccelli’s new bill

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Representative Marcus Riccelli is sponsoring a bill in the current legislative session proposing safe staffing in hospitals.

House Bill 1868 will let nurses and other health care staff have appropriate and safe patient ratios. It also seeks to ensure that these healthcare providers will not be overworked.

Chief Executive Officer of the Washington Hospital Association Cassie Sauer says something needs to be done, but the bill is not the way. She believes it will deepen the staffing crisis.

Susan Stacey, the Chief Executive of Providence, agrees. She applauded the attempt for safe staffing, but also believes the bill will make the staffing crisis worse.

If passed, the bill would go into effect in 2024. Riccelli said there would be a long road to make it work.

Click here to read the bill in its entirety.

RELATED: Washington bill proposes salary range be a requirement in job listings

READ: 7 things WA Legislature is expected to address in 2022

RELATED: Washington legislature priorities: police, health benefits, and more

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.