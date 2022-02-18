Health officials warn parents of recalled infant formulas being sold in Idaho

by Olivia Roberts

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Health Department is warning parents that some infant formulas involved in a recent recall are, or have recently been, sold in Idaho.

Abbot Laboratories announced Thursday it was recalling powdered infant formulas made by Similac, Alimentum and EleCare after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products.

According to the FDA, all four infants were hospitalized. One infant death has been reported.

Idaho Public Health officials confirmed some of the Similac formulas sold in Idaho were involved in the recall.

They urged parents of infants to find out if the formula they use is included in the recall.

The products under recall have a number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37. They have an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or after.

The FDA is investigating these complaints and warns consumers not to use or purchase the infant formulas.

