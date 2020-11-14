Health officials warn against holiday travel as Spokane’s COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 12,000 people in Spokane have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the Spokane Regional Health District said on Friday.

The county has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks, with health officials reporting its highest spike so far over the weekend, when 348 people tested positive on Saturday alone.

As of Friday, 12% of tests are coming back positive in Spokane and 5.7% of licensed hospital beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

In order to curb the spread, Governor Inslee issued a statewide travel advisory on Friday, suggesting people who plan on traveling to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving quarantine for two weeks first. Health officials have said they fear large gatherings over Thanksgiving will only make things worse.

In Idaho, Governor Brad Little rolled the state back to Stage 2 on Friday, citing increasing case rates.

