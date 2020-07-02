Health officials say 46 COVID-19 cases now linked to Borracho Tacos & Tequileria

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health officials have linked a total of 46 COVID-19 cases to Borracho Tacos & Tequileria, the Spokane Regional Health District confirmed Thursday.

The new cases show a steadily rising increase from the 24 confirmed cases first reported by health officials last Thursday.

That day, Borracho said it would implement additional safety measures to keep staff and customers safe. One day later, the bar announced it would temporarily close, saying the decision was voluntary after conversations with the health district.

“We do not make this decision lightly as we have worked tirelessly to implement state and county guidelines to operate our business safely. However, we believe it is important to take every possible precaution especially during this recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Spokane,” it reads in a post to Facebook.

The bar marks one of many that have volunteered to shut down for safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

