Health officials report three new COVID-19 deaths in Spokane, 275 more people test positive

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — More people continue to test positive for coronavirus in Spokane. An additional 275 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, and three more people have died since health officials last reported.

A total of 17,780 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County since the start of the pandemic, and 270 people have died.

As cases continue to climb, Spokane area hospitals continue to see an influx of patients being treated for the virus. Providence announced Wednesday it will temporarily reschedule some elective surgeries and procedures in an effort to preserve hospital capacity and conserve critical care beds for COVID-19 patients.

As of Wednesday, there are 94 people from Spokane County being treated for the virus at local hospitals.

