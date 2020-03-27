Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Nez Perce County

LEWISTON, Idaho — Health officials reported the first death from COVID-19 in Nez Perce County on Friday.

Health officials with Idaho North Central District say the person who died was over 80 years old and had age-related health issues.

The patient had tested positive and the case was being investigated prior to their death.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the patient who died as well as the families of the people who are being affected by this outbreak. The health of the residents, staff and community we serve is our top priority,” said PH-INCD Director, Carol Moehrle.

“We will continue to work with healthcare professionals to support the care of the patients, the safety of the healthcare workers and the well-being of the people in our District,” Moehrle added.

Health officials are continuing to inform anyone who may have come in contact with the patient and will monitor those people for symptoms.

