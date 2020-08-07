Health officials report another 53 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional 53 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County since health officials last reported.

The new confirmed cases make 4,350 people who have tested positive for the virus in Spokane County since the start of pandemic. Seventy-nine people have died.

Health officials reported 175 cases on Thursday, the largest spike Spokane County has seen so far. Even so, the new numbers don’t necessarily mean that’s how many people tested positive overnight.

On Wednesday, Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said the health district was moving through a large backlog of test results. For the past month, it had taken up to 10 days for people to have their test results taken. More tests are being processed locally and that time span has shortened to seven days.

