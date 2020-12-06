Health officials report another 182 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional 182 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County, according to an update sent Saturday from the Spokane Regional Health District.

There are now 18,556 people who have tested positive in the county since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 281 people have died from the virus, though health officials say they are a day or two behind on reporting deaths and hospitalizations. That said, the health district’s most recent report shows 136 people were being treated at local hospitals. Of those patients, 102 live in Spokane.

The report comes the same day the county announced a growing COVID-19 outbreak at Geiger Corrections Center, where 39 inmates have tested positive.

READ: COVID outbreak grows at Geiger Corrections Center

The county’s two-week case rate currently sits just over 781 for every 100,000 residents. Health officials fear virus cases will only surge in the weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday. You can keep track of cases HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.